Community Connection Monday February 27th 2023
Kim Boyd Candidate for City County Council District 5 (D) Joined Us Live To Ask For Your Vote!
Kim Boyd is the Founder/President of H.O.P.E. The Hope Team (Helping Others Prosper Economically).
Kim Boyd was honored at the “George H.W. Bush Points Of Light Celebration and Awards” as one of 2021’s Point Of Light.
Candidate’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090297414480
Open Lines
-
Lamar Sally Speaks On Ex-Wife Sherri Shepherd & Their Surrogate Baby
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
First Lady Vanessa Long Discusses Divorce Storm with Bishop Eddie Long
-
Community Connection Tuesday January 10th 2023
-
Community Connection Thursday February 16th 2023
-
What Gospel Singer Jonathan McReynolds Looks For In A Woman: ‘I Like Authentic’