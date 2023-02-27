PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday February 27th 2023

Kim Boyd Candidate for City County Council District 5 (D) Joined Us Live To Ask For Your Vote!

Kim Boyd is the Founder/President of H.O.P.E. The Hope Team (Helping Others Prosper Economically).

Kim Boyd was honored at the “George H.W. Bush Points Of Light Celebration and Awards” as one of 2021’s Point Of Light.

Candidate’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090297414480

Open Lines