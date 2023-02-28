This Friday (March 3), the world will be treated to a major theatrical experience in more ways than one when budding Young Black Hollywood actors Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan go head-to-head in the highly-anticipated new edition to the Rocky film franchise, Creed 3.
Thankfully, “GRIFF” was on board during a recent press junket for a quick round of questions with the two Hollywood heavyweights.
RELATED: Erica Campbell Interviews ‘Just Mercy’ Cast; Michael B. Jordan Talks Baring Emotions In Film
The roles that both Majors and Jordan play in Creed 3 respectively have impacted their lives on multiple levels. From this being MBJ’s directorial debut to J. Majors displaying some serious emotion during a handful of pivotal scenes, “GRIFF” quickly found out that both these future silver screen legends are forever changed by the experience.
See “GRIFF” get off a quick fire round of questions with Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors below, and be sure to go see Creed 3 in theaters this Friday:
Exclusive: Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Explain Their Life-Changing Roles In ‘Creed 3’ was originally published on getuperica.com
