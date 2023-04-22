PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

TIME Reveals the 2023 TIME100 List of the 100

Most Influential People in the World

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, TIME reveals the 2023 TIME100 , its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The issue has 4 worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the TIME100: actor Jennifer Coolidge, recording artist Doja Cat, CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger, and actor Michael B. Jordan.

TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley said: “We are thrilled to recognize this year’s list of the world’s most influential people. We look forward to convening the TIME100 community—one of the largest leadership communities in the world—to spotlight and hear from individuals who are wielding their influence to drive positive action toward a better world at the TIME100 Summit Featuring TIME CO2 and Gala this month in New York City.”

To celebrate the 2023 TIME100 list of the World’s Most Influential People, TIME will host the annual TIME100 Summit Featuring TIME CO2 on April 25 and the TIME100 Gala on April 26.

For the fourth year in a row, TIME Studios and ABC will present a “TIME100” primetime television special, and for the second year in a row, the television special will bring viewers inside the 17th annual TIME100 Gala, airing Sunday, April 30 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, which will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. The gala will be hosted by Jennifer Coolidge, and feature performances by Doja Cat and Lea Michele, as well as honorary tributes from members of this year’s list, remarks from TIME CEO Jessica Sibley, and more.