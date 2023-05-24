Legendary singer and entertainer Tina Turner has passed away. She was 83.
Turner reportedly passed at her home in Switzerland following a long battle with an illness.
Known as the Queen of Rock’n Roll, was born in Brownsville, Tennesee.
In a statement from Bernard Doherty, her spokesperson, she said, “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Deitrick Haddon Ex-wife, Damita Haddon, Finally Breaks Her Silence!
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
How much does it cost to field a car in the Indy 500?
-
TV Mom Comes Out About Being Gay!
-
Gospel Artist Tye Tribbett Says Homosexuality May Be 'Natural' But It's Not 'God's Best'
-
The Light Community Calendar