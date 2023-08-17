Listen Live
News

Good Morning BT Entire Wednesday, August 16th Show

Good Morning BT Entire Wednesday, August 16th Show

Published on August 17, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Good Morning BT with Bo Thompson & Beth Troutman and special guests cyber security expert Theresa Payton, WBT afternoon host Brett Winterble, WBTV meteorologist and expert school bus racer Al Conklin, and former Charlotte Mayor, former NC Governor and co-chair of the No Labels political party in NC Pat McCrory.

Good Morning BT Entire Wednesday, August 16th Show  was originally published on wbt.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close