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Black Movies That Were Shot Using IMAX Cameras

From superhero epics to horror films and boxing dramas, these movies prove that Black storytellers are helping shape the future of premium cinema.

Published on July 24, 2026

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  • IMAX filmmaking was once dominated, but now diverse directors like Coogler, Peele, and Prince Bythewood use it.
  • Black-led IMAX films like 'Sinners' and 'Black Panther' showcase groundbreaking visuals and immersive experiences.
  • As IMAX becomes more accessible, the future of the format will feature even more diverse voices and stories.
Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan And Miles Caton Attend Special Screening Of "Sinners"
Source: Kate Green / Getty

8 Black Movies That Were Shot Using IMAX Cameras

IMAX cameras have traditionally been reserved for Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters, but in recent years, more Black filmmakers have embraced the format to tell unforgettable stories on the largest screen possible.

From superhero epics to horror films and boxing dramas, these movies prove that Black storytellers are helping shape the future of premium cinema.

RELATED: Highest Grossing IMAX Movies of All Time

RELATED: Black Movies That Were Shot Using IMAX Cameras

RELATED: Movies You Probably Didn’t Know Were Shot Using IMAX Cameras

RELATED: Lupita Nyong’o Responds To Racist Commentary Around Her ‘Odyssey’ Role: ‘The Criticism Will Exist’

1. Sinners (2025)

Ryan Coogler’s supernatural thriller became the first movie shot using IMAX film cameras by a Black director. Filmed with IMAX 15/70 film and Ultra Panavision 70 cameras, Sinners delivered one of the most visually ambitious theatrical experiences ever created.

2. Nope (2022)

Jordan Peele made history as the first Black filmmaker to shoot portions of a feature film with 65mm IMAX cameras. The breathtaking skies, wide open landscapes, and UFO sequences were designed specifically for IMAX audiences.

3. Black Panther Wakanda Forever (2022)

Ryan Coogler returned to Wakanda with expanded IMAX aspect ratio sequences, giving audiences larger, more immersive views of the underwater kingdom of Talokan and Wakanda’s epic battles.

4. Creed III (2023)

Michael B. Jordan made his directorial debut with Creed III and filmed key fight sequences using IMAX certified digital cameras. The result was one of the franchise’s most immersive boxing experiences.

5. Black Panther (2018)

While not filmed entirely with IMAX cameras, Marvel specially formatted the film for IMAX theaters with expanded aspect ratio scenes that showcased Wakanda like never before. It became one of the highest grossing IMAX releases of its year.

6. Space Jam A New Legacy (2021)

Starring LeBron James, portions of the film were presented with expanded IMAX framing, giving the animated sports adventure a larger than life presentation on premium screens.

7. The Woman King (2022)

Gina Prince Bythewood’s historical epic was mastered for IMAX, allowing audiences to experience its sweeping battle sequences and breathtaking cinematography in premium theaters.

8. Emancipation (2022)

Antoine Fuqua’s Civil War drama used large format digital cinematography that translated beautifully to IMAX presentations, emphasizing the film’s striking black and white imagery.

Why It Matters

For years, IMAX filmmaking was dominated by a small group of directors. Today, filmmakers like Ryan Coogler, Jordan Peele, Michael B. Jordan, Gina Prince Bythewood, and Antoine Fuqua are helping expand who gets to tell stories on the biggest canvas in cinema.

As more Black filmmakers embrace large format filmmaking, audiences can expect even more visually groundbreaking experiences in the years ahead.

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners marked a historic step forward by becoming the first IMAX film production directed by a Black filmmaker.

As IMAX technology becomes more accessible and studios continue investing in premium theatrical experiences, that milestone is likely just the beginning.

The future of IMAX won’t just be bigger. It will also feature more diverse voices and stories than ever before.

Black Movies That Were Shot Using IMAX Cameras was originally published on hot1009.com

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