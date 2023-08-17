Listen Live
Memphis Rappers Kevo Muney (LiL Muney) & Tripstar Discuss Touring with Moneybagg Yo

Published on August 17, 2023

Source: Tyree Jakes of Radio One

Memphis Rappers Kevo Muney (LiL Muney) & Tripstar stopped by Indianapolis, IN to sit down with B. Swift to discuss touring with Moneybagg Yo, their favorite candy and snacks to grab while on the road, & future music that they have incoming this year and next!

The two have been making a lot of noise all around the South and Midwest, shaking the music scene with their unique Memphis styles. Check out the two stars chopping it up with B.Swift!

 

Memphis Rappers Kevo Muney (LiL Muney) & Tripstar Discuss Touring with Moneybagg Yo  was originally published on hot1009.com

