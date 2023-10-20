Listen Live
Local/State News

Greenwood Police Officer Resigns After Messaging Controversy

Tyler Kintzele, Jacob Hagist, and Zane Hennig also resigned. Hennig was found dead at Craig Park.

Published on October 20, 2023

Gavel

GREENWOOD, IND — Elijah Allen, a police officer suspended from duty, has resigned from the force, according to a statement from the department. The resignation was submitted on Thursday following a messaging scandal that involved five cops.

 

These officers were accused of sending racial, homophobic, and sexually explicit messages through department-issued equipment.

 

In August, the department suspended two officers, Elijah Allen and Samuel Bowen. Last week, Bowen was found guilty during a hearing.

 

Greenwood Police Chief James Ison recommended that the Merit Commission terminate the employment of both suspended officers if the accusations against them were proven true.

 

Tyler Kintzele, Jacob Hagist, and Zane Hennig also resigned. Hennig was found dead at Craig Park. He died from an asthma attack.

 

Allen’s disciplinary hearing scheduled for October 30th has been canceled.

