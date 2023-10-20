Listen Live
Local/State News

ISP: Seeking Public’s Help in Child Sexual Assault Case in Fishers

Contact the Indiana State Police at (317) 899-8577.

Published on October 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Crime Scene Do Not Cross

Source: Neal McNeil / Getty

FISHERS, IND — Indiana State Police are seeking the public’s help in solving a case involving the sexual assault of a child.

 

The assault on September 25th occurred on a trail on 113th Street and Florida Road.

 

The Indiana State Police and Fishers Police are asking anyone with any information, doorbell video, etc., to contact the Indiana State Police at (317) 899-8577.

The post ISP: Seeking Public’s Help in Child Sexual Assault Case in Fishers appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

ISP: Seeking Public’s Help in Child Sexual Assault Case in Fishers  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close