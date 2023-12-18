The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 7) – The Gift of Courage | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 7) – The Gift of Courage”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Tis the season to be Ha ha ha Jolly!

As we celebrate this wonderful time of the year, I have a special 12 days of Christmas program to help you and your family to win more each and every day on the 7th day of Christmas. I want you to share the gift of courage. Courage is a decision, Maya Angelou said. In order to be the best you that you can be, you must decide to have courage. It takes courage to be fair, courage to be kind, courage, to be honest and courage to live your dreams. Courage does not come easily, but from it you become so much stronger.

Amen, sister Maya Nelson Mandela said that courage is not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. And I say that courage is having fear and moving forward. Anyway, this Christmas share the gift of courage. Because it works.

