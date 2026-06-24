Communities must take ownership of their power to shape the national agenda.

Free health fairs provide vital resources to address minority health inequities.

Systemic reforms are needed to ensure justice for marginalized groups in the prison system.

Community Connection – June 24 2026 – Tina Cosby and Contributing Analyst James Patterson talk to Antoniette Holt and ReNita White

Community Connection: Empowering Communities, One Conversation at a Time

As we navigate the complexities of our world, it’s essential to have open and honest conversations about the issues that matter most. On the latest episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby sat down with a dynamic panel of guests to discuss the importance of community engagement, empowerment, and social justice.

One of the key takeaways from the episode was the need for communities to take ownership of their own power and agency. As Stacy Abrams, a renowned leader and advocate, so eloquently put it, “We’ve got to believe this is our nation and that we have the right to set the course in the agenda.” This sentiment resonated throughout the conversation, as the panel emphasized the importance of community-led initiatives and grassroots movements.

The episode also delved into the topic of the Black and Minority Health Fair, which is celebrating its 40th year at the Indiana Black Expo. This event provides free health screenings, education, and resources to the community, with a focus on addressing the unique health disparities faced by black and minority populations. As ReNita White, Director of Community Engagement at Guardian Care, explained, “Health is so much larger than politics. It’s a shame that politics has to enter into everyday humanity, life-saving care.” Guardian Care is one of the sponsors of the event, providing transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

The conversation also touched on the Pendleton Two case, a highly publicized incident involving two men who received lengthy prison sentences for protecting a fellow prisoner from guards with racial animus. The episode highlighted the need for justice and reform in the Indiana prison system, with a focus on addressing the systemic inequalities faced by black and minority communities.

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In addition to these important discussions, the episode also featured a segment on data centers and their impact on the community. The African American Coalition of Indianapolis is hosting a virtual forum to educate the public on the benefits and drawbacks of data centers, and how they can affect utility rates and the environment.

Throughout the episode, the panelists emphasized the importance of community engagement, empowerment, and social justice. As Tina Cosby noted, “We are not trying to take over white America; we want to be a part of this country, but we’re not trying to take it over.” This sentiment was echoed by other panelists, who stressed the need for communities to take ownership of their own power and agency.

If you’re interested in learning more about these important topics and the conversations that are shaping our community, we encourage you to listen to the full episode of Community Connection. Join Tina Cosby and her guests as they explore the complexities of community engagement, empowerment, and social justice.