PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An unloaded handgun fell out of a 1st-grade student’s backpack during class dismissal at Reagan Elementary School in Brownsburg on Monday.

Brownsburg Police Chief Jennifer Barrett confirmed the situation to News 8 Monday night.

The Brownsburg Community School Corporation Police Department also shared with News 8 a statement that was sent to parents following the incident.

This afternoon at dismissal, an unloaded handgun fell out of a 1st grade student’s backpack when the student was preparing to leave for the day. It has been secured by BCSCPD. The student says that they didn’t know that it was in their backpack. We have met with the student’s family and it’s believed that it was put in the backpack inadvertently by someone other than the student. There will be appropriate consequences issued and the student will not be at school while we have additional discussions with the family. We are currently calling the families of all of the students in this class.

Brownsburg Community School Corporation Police Department

The post Gun Falls Out of First Grader’s Backpack at Brownsburg School appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Gun Falls Out of First Grader’s Backpack at Brownsburg School was originally published on wibc.com