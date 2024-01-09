Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Power Of Desire”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I want to give you some principles that I teach in my goal setting class to help you make this year your best year yet. One critical step to making this a great year is to decide what you want. That’s right. Decide what you want. If you ask most people what they want, they will tell you what they don’t want, but they are not able to tell you what they do want because they don’t know.

They would say I don’t wanna work here anymore. I don’t wanna do this or I don’t want to do that, but can I clearly tell you what they want? Because they don’t know. My question is, how are you going to have a dream come true if you don’t know what your dream clearly is goal setting is hard work and most people do not get big results because they don’t know how to set effective goals.

I wanna help you go to winwithwillie.com and look for my goal setting and goal achieving class and get ready for a super fantastic new Year.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

The Power Of Desire| Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com