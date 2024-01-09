CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January, 9, 2024
Caston School Corporation: 2 Hour Delay
Eastern Howard School Corp: 2 Hour Delay
Frontier School Corporation: 2 Hour Delay
Greentown Public Library: 2 Hour Delay
Jay School Corp: 2 Hour Delay
Lewis Cass Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No morning practices
Maconaquah School Corp.: 2 Hour Delay
MSD of Wabash County: 2 Hour Delay
North White School Corp.: 2 Hour Delay
Northwestern School Corp-Howard County: 2 Hour Delay
Oak Hill United School Corp: 2 Hour Delay
Peru Community Schools” 2 Hour Delay
Pioneer Regional School Corp.: 2 Hour Delay
Sts Joan of Arc & Patrick School-Kokomo: 2 Hour Delay
Tipton Community School Corp.: 2 Hour Delay
Tri-Central Community Schools: 2 Hour Delay
Twin Lakes School Corp: 2 Hour Delay
Western School Corp: 2 Hour Delay
Western Wayne Schools: CLOSED (water main break)
The post CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January, 9, 2024 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January, 9, 2024 was originally published on wibc.com
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
7 Signs You May Be Under Spiritual Attack
-
The Sixth Day Of Kwanzaa "Kuumba"
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health