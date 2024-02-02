Excellence Works Wonders | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Excellence Works Wonders”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

We’ve been amazed at all the calls we’ve been getting this year, inquiring about my coming to speak for people and their organizations for Black History Month. Now, last year was an amazing year. And yes, it was historical because I became the first African American man to receive The Cavett Award, the highest award in the speaking industry, plus I was blessed to give the Joseph R Biden Presidential lifetime achievement award.

I am grateful and I tell people that my parents. Yes, that’s like my parents were the key to my success because they constantly encouraged me to always pursue excellence. See, Dr King said it like this, He said if a man is called to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets like Michelangelo painted. Like Beethoven composed music. And like Shakespeare, wrote poetry, in other words, Dr King encouraged us to strive for excellence each and every day.

So as we go into this month, as we go into this month of black history, I encourage you to pursue excellence because it works wonders. It sure did for me do what you do. Whatever you do with excellence, because it does work wonders.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

