IMPD: Man Arrested in Fountain Square Attack Case

INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Fountain Square is in a life-and-death struggle after a brutal attack while walking his dogs. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Joshua Burton was outside his apartment on Prospect Street when the assault occurred just before 5:30 a.m. last Saturday.

Christina Burton, Joshua’s wife, explained that her husband was attacked with a two-by-four while letting their dogs out.

Now, five days later, Joshua is in critical condition in the ICU after undergoing two brain surgeries to address swelling and bleeding, Christina revealed.

Friends describe Joshua as someone who “lights up a room” and has been a source of light for many people.

IMPD arrested a suspect for the attack on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

The Marion County Prosecutors Office will make the final charging decision.

