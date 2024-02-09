INDIANAPOLIS–A person was hit and killed by a car on the south side of Indianapolis Friday night. It’s the third time someone has been hit by a vehicle and killed in Indianapolis in the last four days.
IMPD says they were called around 7:15 and told that someone had been hit in the 2500 block of East Stop 11 Road. That’s east of Madison Avenue and in a commercial area that includes an Indianapolis Public Library branch. It’s also about a mile north of the Greenwood Park Mall.
Police believe the victim who died was a man. They say the driver stayed at the scene and spoke with police before being taken to a hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure in situations like this.
Traffic in the area was affected for several hours after the crash and people were told by police to avoid the area.
The post Person Killed in Crash on Indy’s South Side appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
