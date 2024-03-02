INDIANAPOLIS — If you have a child who is blind or visually impaired, you may be relieved to know that many Indianapolis Public Library locations have added new Braille books to their collections.
The children’s books can be reserved online if they are not present at your local branch. Continue reading for a list of branches that will have the new titles on their shelves.
And, if you are interested in learning Braille, find more information about becoming certified here.
Branches With Braille Titles:
- Central Library
- College Avenue
- Fort Ben
- Franklin Road
- Glendale
- Lawrence
- Nora
The post Library Branches Now Have More Braille Books appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Library Branches Now Have More Braille Books was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Biggest Gospel Concert of All Star Weekend The Legends of Gospel
-
Enter to Win a Cabin on The Fantastic Voyage
-
“Homemade Grenade’ Found In Truck Of Evansville Man