Listen Live
Local

Man Sentenced to 57 Years for Murder of Hoosier Teenager

The Rush County Sheriff's Office received assistance from the Rushville Police Department, United States Marshal Services, and the FBI.

Published on March 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Patrick Scott Charged with Murder

Source: Rush County Jail / Rush County Jail

RUSHVILLE, IND — A man named Patrick Scott, 59, received a 57-year prison sentence for admitting to the murder of 17-year-old Valerie Tindall. Tindall went missing in June 2023, and her body was discovered on Scott’s property in Arlington that November.

“A special thank you to Rush County Detectives Randy Meek and Shawn Smallwood for their dedication and professionalism during this investigation,” said Rush County Sheriff Allan Rose.

Scott confessed to strangling Tindall with a belt because she threatened to extort money from him for a new car. As part of a plea deal, Scott pleaded guilty to murder, with obstruction of justice and false informing charges dropped. Scoot also agreed to pay $10,000 in restitution to Tindall’s family.

The Rush County Sheriff’s Office executed 50 search warrants over five months as part of the investigation, collecting massive amounts of data to build their case. Scott stored Tindall’s body in a small, secured office in his until he built a box where he placed her body. He then wheeled her body to another property owned by the Scott family, where he buried her.

The Rush County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Rushville Police Department, United States Marshal Services, and the FBI.

The post Man Sentenced to 57 Years for Murder of Hoosier Teenager appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Man Sentenced to 57 Years for Murder of Hoosier Teenager  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Man Sentenced to 57 Years for Murder of Hoosier Teenager

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: 36th Anniversary of Meet the Artists

Daily Bread

Gospel Artist Tye Tribbett Says Homosexuality May Be ‘Natural’ But It’s Not ‘God’s Best’

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close