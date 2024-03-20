PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

In a recent interview, gospel music duo Dawkins & Dawkins discussed their faith-based approach to music, their enduring partnership, and exciting plans for the future.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Erica highlighted the duo’s signature style, which blends love and faith. Anson Dawkins, one half of the brotherly duo, explained, “It’s really been just a part of who we are… We feel like God is love, so out of what we have within us, we decide to write about that and decide to live about that.”

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Dawkins & Dawkins Reflect on 30 Years of Making Music and Share Upcoming Plans

Women To Know: Black Women Executives Changing The Face of Hollywood

Candi Staton Introduces ‘The Power of One’ [LISTEN]

The conversation explored how they balance their individual achievements with their collaborative efforts. Anson, a seasoned worship pastor of two decades, and Eric, a highly sought-after singer, songwriter, and producer for over 30 years, boast impressive individual careers. Eric revealed the secret to their seamless collaboration: their unshakeable bond as brothers and business partners. “We’ve always been close our whole life,” Eric shared, “It just comes out in the music that’s related, um, in what we write and how we perform.”

The interview delved into their personal history, with Eric crediting their upbringing for their strong connection. He emphasized their ability to forgive each other quickly, which they attribute to their faith and commitment to love and accountability within their partnership.

Related Article: Commissioned Reunites For New Gospel Album And Biopic [VIDEO]

Looking ahead to their 30th anniversary in music, Dawkins & Dawkins shared exciting plans. They’ll be releasing new music, revisiting classics like “Child of God,” and embarking on a celebratory tour. The duo expressed their unwavering dedication to creating music, stating their intention to keep making music for as long as they can.

For fans who want to stay connected and follow their musical journey, Dawkins & Dawkins are active on social media: Instagram (@officialdndmusic), Facebook (@officialdnd), and YouTube (@officialdnd).

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Dawkins & Dawkins Reflect on 30 Years of Making Music and Share Upcoming Plans was originally published on getuperica.com