Community Connection Monday, May 13th, 2024

Published on May 13, 2024

Today on Community Connection, we discuss the issue of reckless driving in our community, & what we must do to rectify the problem! Also, we mourn the loss of esteemed community pillar, Vernon Williams. Joining us is award winning investigative journalist and long-time friend of Vernon, Steve “Scoop” Jefferson to help memorialize our late colleague.

