Community Connection Monday, May 13th, 2024
Today on Community Connection, we discuss the issue of reckless driving in our community, & what we must do to rectify the problem! Also, we mourn the loss of esteemed community pillar, Vernon Williams. Joining us is award winning investigative journalist and long-time friend of Vernon, Steve “Scoop” Jefferson to help memorialize our late colleague.
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024
-
Movies With Black Leads Releasing In 2024
-
Black Death Row Inmates Are Most Vulnerable To Suffering Botched Executions, New Study Finds