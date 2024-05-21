Listen Live
Local

Baltimore Inner Harbor Declared Swimmable

Published on May 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Baltimore City

Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

Who’s ready to go swimming at the harbor? The Waterfront Partnership says the water in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is now clean enough to swim! However the Waterfront Partnership says although the water has been found safe and the Harbor meets Maryland’s standard for swimming on dry weather days, there are still important factors like boat traffic, polluted sediment and wet weather to consider, as with any large body of open water.

To celebrate the initiative Waterfront Partnership is hosting a public “Harbor Splash” swimming event Sunday, June 23.

Mayor Brandon Scott said,

“We all own this collectively, owning up to what the harbor was but also saying, this is where we are now and this is where we’re going to go is our collective responsibility to talk about that.

I know the data, I know the water is safe, and that’s why I’ll be jumping in the harbor”

The resident and CEO of Brown Advisory and chairman of Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative Michael Hankin said,

“We know our work is far from over, but we must start swimming. It’s a commitment to keep working to ensure that our ecosystem thrives and that swimming in the harbor becomes a routine occurrence.”

“We had an ambitious goal and, with a lot of hard work and people believing we could do it; we are finally realizing our vision.”

To learn more log on to https://www.waterfrontpartnership.org/harborsplash

The post Baltimore Inner Harbor Declared Swimmable appeared first on 92 Q.

Baltimore Inner Harbor Declared Swimmable  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Entertainment

Tyler Perry Studios, Devon Franklin, and Netflix Partner to Create Faith-Based Films

Entertainment

E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son

Entertainment

Jason Claiborne Shares Inspirational Message Behind New Single ‘7,000 Promises

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close