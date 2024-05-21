PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The remains of another man believed to have been killed by Hoosier serial killer Herb Baumeister have been identified.

According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, the remains of Jeffrey Jones were recently identified through an “extensive forensic genetic genealogy investigation.” Jones went missing in 1993.

Police believe Baumeister – also known as the “I-70 Strangler” – mainly lured gay men to Fox Hollow Farm in the ’80s and ’90s, where he killed them and got rid of their bodies. Fox Hollow Farm was his Westfield home.

In recent years, some of the other bodies found on the property have also been identified, thanks to DNA technology.

But, many victims’ families may never get complete closure, as Baumeister shot himself before he could possibly be found guilty of any murders.

The post Another Possible Victim of Herb Baumeister Identified appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Another Possible Victim of Herb Baumeister Identified was originally published on wibc.com