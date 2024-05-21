Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Jules Juda: Revival and Renewal Journey

| 05.21.24
Dismiss
Jules Juda GUMEC

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / other

During a recent conversation on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, Jules Juda shared insights into his musical journey and his latest project, a remix of the song “Revival.” The remix features Mali Music and Tasha Page Lockhart and is a testament to Juda’s ongoing spiritual and creative evolution.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Juda delved into the inspiration behind revisiting the song and adding new dimensions to it. This decision stemmed from personal growth and evolving life experiences, including a recent health challenge that saw him emerge from triple bypass surgery.

“I have literally really been revised. Wow. Yeah, because, you know, last week when we were supposed to initially have this, uh, this interview, I was in a hospital Wow. Coming out of a trip trip bypass surgery” Juda shared.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Despite this, he remained determined to continue creating and sharing his music, symbolizing a season of revival and spiritual rejuvenation.

He also discussed his upcoming project, “Sunday Dinner,” which combines open table discussions with live performances. Described as an inclusive space for meaningful dialogue and artistic expression, “Sunday Dinner” promises to be a platform that resonates with listeners.

Looking ahead, Juda teased his next single, “God Big,” featuring Israel Houghton. This upcoming release reflects Juda’s unwavering faith and musical prowess.

Fans can stay connected with Jules Juda and his musical journey on all major social-media platforms under the handle @julesjuda, including Instagram and Facebook.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Jules Juda: Revival and Renewal Journey  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Entertainment

E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son

Entertainment

Jason Claiborne Shares Inspirational Message Behind New Single ‘7,000 Promises

Entertainment

Tyler Perry Studios, Devon Franklin, and Netflix Partner to Create Faith-Based Films

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close