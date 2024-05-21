During a recent conversation on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, Jules Juda shared insights into his musical journey and his latest project, a remix of the song “Revival.” The remix features Mali Music and Tasha Page Lockhart and is a testament to Juda’s ongoing spiritual and creative evolution.

Juda delved into the inspiration behind revisiting the song and adding new dimensions to it. This decision stemmed from personal growth and evolving life experiences, including a recent health challenge that saw him emerge from triple bypass surgery.

“I have literally really been revised. Wow. Yeah, because, you know, last week when we were supposed to initially have this, uh, this interview, I was in a hospital Wow. Coming out of a trip trip bypass surgery” Juda shared.

Jules Juda: Revival and Renewal Journey

Despite this, he remained determined to continue creating and sharing his music, symbolizing a season of revival and spiritual rejuvenation.

He also discussed his upcoming project, “Sunday Dinner,” which combines open table discussions with live performances. Described as an inclusive space for meaningful dialogue and artistic expression, “Sunday Dinner” promises to be a platform that resonates with listeners.

Looking ahead, Juda teased his next single, “God Big,” featuring Israel Houghton. This upcoming release reflects Juda’s unwavering faith and musical prowess.

Fans can stay connected with Jules Juda and his musical journey on all major social-media platforms under the handle @julesjuda, including Instagram and Facebook.

