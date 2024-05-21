Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

There Is A Leader In You | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 05.21.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “There Is A Leader In You”

We’ve been talking about how to grow your future by growing yourself. And one of the things I stress in my Ted talk for business titled “How to turn your setbacks and the Comebacks with an attitude of vaccine” is that you must become a more effective leader. Now, many people think that leaders are born, but I say that leaders are not mostly born. They are mostly developed like a diamond is developed overtime.

It starts as a piece of coal that overtime becomes full of pressure, it goes against adversity. It gets through those tough times and become better as a result, and it goes from being a little piece of coal to become a beautiful diamond.  

There’s a diamond on the inside of each and every one of you, but you must be willing to develop that diamond to become a better you. And that is something that everybody can do to become a better you. So listen to my Ted talk. Go to winwithwillie.com. Listen to the whole talk about leadership and about blowing yourself and you will win

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

There Is A Leader In You | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Entertainment

E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son

Entertainment

Jason Claiborne Shares Inspirational Message Behind New Single ‘7,000 Promises

Entertainment

Tyler Perry Studios, Devon Franklin, and Netflix Partner to Create Faith-Based Films

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close