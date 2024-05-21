Listen Live
IMPD Bust Two Accused Reckless Drivers at Riverside Park

Published on May 21, 2024

Reckless Driver in Indy

Source: Indianapolis Metro Police / IMPD Social Media

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis put a pair of eyes in the sky to catch an accused reckless driver Sunday.

Recent complaints about people doing donuts and burning out in parking lots at Riverside Park led to Indianapolis Metro Police setting up a small operation Sunday. An officer used a drone to scan the area, looking for any signs of trouble, and sure enough the drone caught someone in a silver Dodge Charger screeching tires, doing donuts and burnouts in a packed area.

The passenger of the car even opened the car door and was hanging out of it while the car continued to spin.

It was around 6:30 p.m. Sunday when an IMPD officer pulled over that silver Dodge Charger, which led to the arrest of Marcell Gill, 22. He was charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and reckless driving.

Around the same time, an IMPD officer driving around Riverside Park saw a tan Toyota Camry speeding eastbound near Fall Creek Boulevard. Police pulled the driver over, later identified as 23-year-old Devyn Prater. Police found out that Prater’s license was suspended, and they also found a gun with an extended magazine edged between the driver’s seat and center console.

Devyn Prater distanced himself from the car but gave police no trouble, according to IMPD’s press release.

IMPD learned Prater had a criminal record that prevented him from having a gun, including a prior arrest for armed robbery in 2018. He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and driving while suspended with a prior conviction.

The post IMPD Bust Two Accused Reckless Drivers at Riverside Park appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

