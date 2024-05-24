Listen Live
Entertainment

Howard University Gospel Choir Performs At White House Dinner For Kenya President

Published on May 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Cropped view of black men and women singing in choir

Source: kali9 / Getty

Howard University‘s gospel choir performed at the White House last night for a special black-tie state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. The gospel choir, specifically chosen by FLOTUS, performed alongside country music star Brad Paisley in a dinner hosting Kenya’s president, William Ruto, and his wife, First Lady Rachel Ruto, who sources say are huge fans of gospel and country music.

President Ruto was once an evangelist and from time to time will lead praise and worship when he visits different churches throughout his country, making the special performance by Howard’s gospel choir all the more special.

SEE ALSO: Howard University Honors Richard Smallwood And Twinkie Clark

Of the 500 guests in attendance, some featured appearances included former President Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, actors Michaela Coel, Sean Penn, and LeVar Burton, plus Reverend Al Sharpton, amongst several other well-known names.

In an effort to build ties with Africa, Biden curated the event to prove his loyalty following a trip that never transpired back in 2022. The dinner marks the first time a president has hosted an African leader since George W. Bush hosted the president of Ghana back in February of 2008.

Check out a brief clip from the moving performance below!

Howard University Gospel Choir White House Performance:

Howard University Gospel Choir Performs At White House Dinner For Kenya President  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Entertainment

Tyler Perry Studios, Devon Franklin, and Netflix Partner to Create Faith-Based Films

Entertainment

Jason Claiborne Shares Inspirational Message Behind New Single ‘7,000 Promises

Entertainment

E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close