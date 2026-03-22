Here are a few short messages on sacrifice.

Alvin Slaughter has an inspirational song Living Sacrifice. see it here.

Don't forget to listen to Praise for words on sacrifice by our guest minister live on air & stream.

Preview of Next Word for Ashes to Victory SACRIFICE

As we continue our Ashes to Victory Campaign, we pivot from discipline to sacrifice. Sacrifice goes beyond surrender as it releases comfort to grow. the bible says in Romans that we should present our bodies as a living sacrifice holy and acceptable unto God which is our reasonable service. Christ made the ultimate sacrifice by giving his life for a penalty that he did not commit. We as believers must be willing to sacrifice ourselves unto the will of the Lord. Please watch these videos about sacrifice, a song and tune in to our guest minister this week with inspiring messages on sacrifice.