Remix Your Thanksgiving Leftovers with These Tasty Recipes

All November we anticipate indulging in the Thanksgiving spread. But, after eating to our heart’s – and stomach’s – desire, the leftovers can get real boring, real quick. In this economy letting them go to waste isn’t an option. Why not reinvent those extra servings into something new and exciting? With a little creativity, your usual Thanksgiving plate can be transformed into a fresh set of delicious meals.

Here are three tasty recipes to try as you repurpose Thanksgiving leftovers.

1. Stuffing Frittata

Transform extra stuffing into a savory frittata? This breakfast or brunch dish is a great way to use up leftover stuffing while adding a few new ingredients to make it feel special.

What You’ll Need: Leftover stuffing, eggs, milk, cheese (optional), leftover turkey (optional), herbs (such as parsley or thyme).

Directions: Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, and herbs. Fold in the leftover stuffing and turkey (if using). Pour the mixture into a greased oven-safe skillet and bake for 20-25 minutes, until the eggs are set and the top is lightly browned. Sprinkle with cheese during the last few minutes of baking if you’d like a cheesy frittata.

2. Mashed Potato Cakes

Leftover mashed potatoes can be transformed into crispy, golden mashed potato cakes that are perfect as a side dish or even a snack. The crispy exterior and creamy interior make these potato cakes irresistible.

What You’ll Need: Leftover mashed potatoes, an egg, breadcrumbs, grated cheese (optional), chopped green onions, salt, and pepper.

Directions: Mix the mashed potatoes with an egg, breadcrumbs, and cheese (if using). Season with salt, pepper, and chopped green onions. Form the mixture into small patties. Heat a little oil in a skillet over medium heat, and cook the patties until they are golden brown and crispy on both sides, about 3-4 minutes per side. Serve with sour cream or a drizzle of gravy for extra flavor.

3. Leftover Turkey Soup

Turn your leftover turkey into a hearty soup to warm you up on a chilly post-Thanksgiving day. This recipe is perfect for using up extra meat, along with any leftover vegetables you have in the fridge.

What You’ll Need: Leftover turkey (meat and bones), carrots, celery, onions, garlic, leftover green beans or peas, turkey broth or chicken broth, thyme, salt, and pepper.

Directions: Begin by simmering the turkey bones in a pot of water to make a flavorful broth. Once the broth is ready, strain out the bones and add chopped vegetables (carrots, celery, onions, and garlic). Let the vegetables cook for about 10 minutes. Then, add shredded turkey meat, green beans or peas, and season with thyme, salt, and pepper. Let everything simmer for another 15 minutes. Adjust the seasoning as needed, and serve with a slice of crusty bread.

From hearty soups to crispy potato cakes and savory frittatas, these recipes are just the beginning. With a little inspiration the options for reimagining Thanksgiving leftovers are endless. So, dig into those leftovers, get cooking, and let the holiday joy continue.

Remix Your Thanksgiving Leftovers with These Tasty Recipes was originally published on elev8.com