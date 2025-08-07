ISP: Maryland Man Arrested in Monroe County for Driving 120 Mph
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–A man from Maryland was arrested and is accused of driving his vehicle more than 100 mph through Monroe County Wednesday night.
A State Trooper tried to stop a 2006 gray G35 Infiniti driven by 25-year-old Brandon Stewart of Maryland on SR37 northbound near the Lawrence/Monroe County Line. He says Stewart refused to stop and continued to travel onto I-69 with speeds reaching 120 mph.
“Troopers from the Bloomington District attempted to deploy stop sticks near the 120-mile marker to de-escalate the pursuit. Troopers advised there was a possible “hit” on the stop sticks, but Stewart’s vehicle continued northbound. As the pursuit approached the Morgan/Monroe County Line, Bloomington District communications officers contacted the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for additional assistance. The suspect exited I-69 at the Liberty Church Road interchange, located south of Martinsville, but re-entered the interstate and continued northbound,” said State Police Sergeant Kevin Getz.
Getz said stop sticks were deployed near the 142-mile marker, and Stewart’s vehicle struck them. Stewart was detained shortly after that and a gun was found in the Infiniti.
Stewart was taken to the Morgan County Jail and charged with the following:
-Resisting Law Enforcement (with a vehicle), a Level 6 Felony
-Reckless Driving, a Class C Misdemeanor
-Operating While Intoxicated with Endangerment, a Class A Misdemeanor
-Operating While Intoxicated with .15 BAC or higher, a Class A Misdemeanor
ISP: Maryland Man Arrested in Monroe County for Driving 120 Mph was originally published on wibc.com
