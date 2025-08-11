Enon Music Group Artists and Production Team

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Philadelphia, PA — Reverend Dr. Alyn E. Waller, Senior Pastor of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, in Philadelphia, PA, established the Enon Music Group (EMG) record label in 2015 to raise appreciation for sacred music and to marry the church and the industry again. Now in their tenth year, Dr. Waller, along with noted musician and producer Dr. Garland “Miche” Waller (EMG VP), has built a thriving independent label and machine that powers artists’ musical careers with support and the resources of music distribution, marketing, and promotions on a national and international scale.

Fresh Anointing, Zak Williams & 1AKORD, Enon Tabernacle Choir, The Kergyma Community Choir, A.J. Evans, April Hall, The Northern Delaware Chapter GMWA Choir, San Franklin, and Chico Robinson & GC are some of the EMG artists who have garnered numerous music awards and have topped the Billboard Gospel sales and radio charts. Their life-changing sacred music has received awards and recognition for its excellence in music. EMG’s continual high standards and integrity in Gospel music have now earned eight 2025 Avidity Award nominations.

Enon Music Group president and artist Dr. Alyn E. Waller is nominated in three categories – New Artist Of The Year, Emerging Artist Of The Year, and Male Traditional Artist Of The Year. Powerhouse choir Zak Williams & 1AKORD received two nominations for Choir Of The Year and Traditional Choir Of The Year. Enon Music Group Vice President, Garland “Miche” Waller, picked up a nomination for Producer Of The Year. Mix and mastering engineer Kevin Kelley, who won the 2024 Avidity Award for Mix Engineer of the Year is nominated again this year for two awards – Mix Engineer Of The Year and Mastering Engineer Of The Year.

The Avidity Awards, presented by Avidity TV in collaboration with the Avidity Recording Academy (ARA), is a high-impact celebration of independent Gospel excellence. This year marks the 10th annual ceremony which will take place on Saturday, November 1, in Dallas, TX. As a national platform rooted in innovation and cultural relevance, the Avidity Awards boldly expands the influence of Gospel music beyond traditional boundaries—bridging generations, genres, and geographies to captivate audiences who may have never experienced the genre’s power firsthand.

For more information about the Avidity Awards, visit https://www.avidityawards.com/.

Enon Music Group Artists and Production Team was originally published on praiserichmond.com