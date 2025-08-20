Walmart Shrimp Recall You Need to Know About

Alright fam, here’s the tea you need to hear. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration just put out a warning about some Great Value frozen raw shrimp sold at Walmart. These shrimp came from Indonesia, and the issue? Potential radioactive contamination with something called Cesium-137. Now, don’t panic—so far, none of the shrimp have actually tested positive. But the FDA is playing it safe and recommending that Walmart recall certain lots of the product.

So, if you’ve got these shrimp in your freezer, here’s the move: don’t eat ‘em, don’t serve ‘em, just toss them out. Better safe than sorry. While the detected levels are below the FDA’s threshold for concern, repeated exposure to even low levels of radiation over time could be risky. Nobody wants to be messing with their health, especially over seafood you thought was safe.

If you’re a Walmart shopper who loves throwing shrimp on the grill, cooking up shrimp tacos, or making your favorite shrimp pasta, now’s the time to check those boxes. Keep an eye on your receipts, compare your frozen shrimp to the recalled lot numbers, and be smart.

It’s a small step that keeps you and your family safe. Safety first, flavor second—your health is too important to skip this one. Stay informed, stay cautious, and keep your meals worry-free.

