Listen Live
Food & Drink

Walmart Shrimp Recall You Need to Know About

Published on August 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walmart Shrimp Recall You Need to Know About

Asian Street Style Fried Chicken Wings
Source: louisianacookin.com / http://www.louisianacookin.com

Alright fam, here’s the tea you need to hear. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration just put out a warning about some Great Value frozen raw shrimp sold at Walmart. These shrimp came from Indonesia, and the issue? Potential radioactive contamination with something called Cesium-137. Now, don’t panic—so far, none of the shrimp have actually tested positive. But the FDA is playing it safe and recommending that Walmart recall certain lots of the product.

So, if you’ve got these shrimp in your freezer, here’s the move: don’t eat ‘em, don’t serve ‘em, just toss them out. Better safe than sorry. While the detected levels are below the FDA’s threshold for concern, repeated exposure to even low levels of radiation over time could be risky. Nobody wants to be messing with their health, especially over seafood you thought was safe.

If you’re a Walmart shopper who loves throwing shrimp on the grill, cooking up shrimp tacos, or making your favorite shrimp pasta, now’s the time to check those boxes. Keep an eye on your receipts, compare your frozen shrimp to the recalled lot numbers, and be smart.

It’s a small step that keeps you and your family safe. Safety first, flavor second—your health is too important to skip this one. Stay informed, stay cautious, and keep your meals worry-free.

Click Here For More Info

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close