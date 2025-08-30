Fever Squeak Past Sparks in LA 76-75
LOS ANGELES–Odyssey Sims made the game-winning jump shot and Aliyah Boston stole a pass away from Kelsey Plum to help the Indiana Fever hold on and beat the Los Angeles Sparks Friday night 76-75 at Crypto.com Arena.
With the victory, Indiana (21-18) moved a half-game ahead of Seattle (21-19) for sixth place in the WNBA standings with five games to play. Los Angeles (17-20) falls two games behind Golden State for the final playoff spot.
The Fever overcame a 10-point deficit to win. Sims, who used to play for the Sparks, had 21 points while Boston led the way for the Fever with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Boston also became the second player in franchise history to record at least 15 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in a single game.
Fever guard Caitlin Clark still hasn’t played since July 15 as she deals with a groin injury.
Azura Stevens led the Sparks in scoring with 17 points.
The Fever face Golden State on Sunday night at 8:30. You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.
