Gov. Braun Announces New Commissioner for OUCC

Published on September 3, 2025

Mike Braun State of the State Address
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced the new commissioner for the Office of the Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) on Wednesday.

Abby Gray, who will now serve as Indiana’s ratepayer advocate, is stepping into the role.

Governor Braun is directing the office to evaluate utilities’ profits and find cost-saving measures to ease the financial burden on Hoosiers. He says he wants to see utilities’ investors bear more of the costs of doing business rather than ratepayers.

This move comes after a consumer advocacy group, the Citizens Action Coalition, labeled Indiana as being under a “crisis of affordability” due to an average 17.5% increase in utility bill costs over the last year.

“Hoosiers have been burdened with utility rate increase after increase. We can’t take it anymore,” Governor Braun says.

Gray added that it’s an honor to keep serving Indiana ratepayers.

“I am deeply humbled and appreciative of Governor Braun’s confidence in me and look forward to advocating for Indiana utility consumers,” Gray says.

Gov. Braun Announces New Commissioner for OUCC  was originally published on wibc.com

