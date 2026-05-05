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Police Arrest Man in 2025 Indianapolis Eastside Killing

Deputies arrested Caleb Hill on May 3 after the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about where to find him.

Published on May 5, 2026

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Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A 20‑year‑old man is now facing charges in the September 2025 killing of Gregory Newsome Jr. on the city’s east side.

Deputies arrested Caleb Hill on May 3 after the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about where to find him. Detectives had already linked Hill to evidence recovered near East 10th Street and North Ridgeview Drive, and a judge approved a warrant for his arrest back in February.

Newsome was shot outside a home on East 11th Street early on September 12, 2025. First responders rushed him to the hospital, but he didn’t survive.

Hill now faces a murder warrant along with several other outstanding warrants. He remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Police Arrest Man in 2025 Indianapolis Eastside Killing was originally published on wibc.com

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