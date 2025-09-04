Listen Live
Lifestyle

Mountain Movers: You Can Move It Or Climb It | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on September 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Mountain Movers: You Can Move It Or Climb It”

Today, in this time of challenge and change, I want to give you tips to come back first and foremost, when we are in a time of challenge, a time when everything is going crazy. Then you need to do something simple. Pray, but not just pray for God to move the mountain, but also pray to give.  Plus the strength to climb the mountain. It’s necessary. We can pray and hope that it will come to us in a way that is comfortable, but that is not always how God will do it. God does not always come in the way that we expect. Sometimes God will come with ideas and efforts for us in work clothes, which means we have to go to work to act. So as we continue this process, I recommend that you pray, then take action on your prayers. Remember faith without works is dead. Let’s go to work and do

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Mountain Movers: You Can Move It Or Climb It | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 13th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close