Lisa Page Brooks Talks Viral Hit “The Grateful Chant” & Stellar Award

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

When gospel powerhouse Lisa Page Brooks joined Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, the energy was pure joy and gratitude. Introduced as “legendary and lovely,” Brooks was quick to share her excitement about her viral single The Grateful Chant. Erica played the track on air, calling it a song that has taken worship services and social media by storm.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Fresh off her Stellar Award win, Brooks admitted she was stunned by the recognition. “I was totally surprised,” she said. “It’s like God just gave me a restart. Back in 1990, I was with Witness, but this feels like a brand-new day.” Brooks reflected that even in the middle of personal struggles, she feels God is showing her His hand in powerful ways.

A big part of her musical journey now includes her daughter, gospel artist Tasha. Their chemistry on stage has captivated audiences, from the Stellar Awards’ 40th anniversary performance to impromptu worship moments. Brooks laughed as she explained that much of what people see isn’t heavily rehearsed. “Sometimes it just happens up there, maybe the day before we’ll say, ‘Let’s do this.’ It’s just mother flowing into daughter.”

Love Praise Indy? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Erica praised the duo’s natural gift, recalling how unforgettable their rendition of “Go Get It” was at a past BMI event. Brooks agreed that it sparked something new, joking that people now expect Tasha to be with her everywhere she ministers.

The conversation turned to her experience at the Stellars in Nashville, where Brooks was able to reconnect with fans and fellow artists. She described the moment as “healing” and “refreshing,” especially seeing a younger generation embrace her music and celebrate her legacy.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

When asked what’s next, Brooks teased that she has exciting news on the horizon but isn’t ready to share just yet. What she did emphasize, however, was gratitude — for the peace of God, for her supporters, and for the prayers that keep her uplifted. “It feels like the biggest hole in my soul is being filled,” she admitted, “with God’s peace and with people who mean it when they say they care.”

Related Article: Lee Vasi Drops Music Video For “Teach Me”

Related Article: Lisa Page Brooks Turns Viral Moment into Chart-Topping Success with “The Grateful Chant”

Before signing off, Brooks encouraged fans to follow her on Instagram, where she stays active and connected. Erica closed the conversation reminding listeners that The Grateful Chant is more than a song — it’s a viral worship moment that continues to inspire praise everywhere it’s sung.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Lisa Page Brooks Talks Viral Hit “The Grateful Chant” & Stellar Award was originally published on getuperica.com