The Secret Behind Indy’s 19% Reading Score Jump

Source: Amos Brown / Amos Brown

If you’ve been keeping an eye on education in Indianapolis, you’ve probably heard about the big changes happening at Enlace School. Reading is often where students either gain confidence or start to struggle and Enlace decided to tackle it head-on. By working with Marian University and tapping into the science of reading, they’ve seen their IREAD scores jump more than 19 percent. That’s not just a number, that’s real kids turning the page to a new chapter in their education.

The partnership with Marian University’s literacy cadre has given teachers tools that actually work. It’s not about trendy shortcuts, it’s about proven methods that build strong reading skills step by step. You can feel the difference in the classrooms. Students aren’t just reading the words, they’re starting to believe in themselves. Fourth-grader Lilian even credited her progress to practicing with family at home proof that when parents and kids work together, growth happens faster.

But the vision doesn’t stop there. Marian University is expanding its Riverside Innovation Education District to keep pushing literacy forward in the community. Because strong reading skills don’t just impact test scores; they open doors. They shape how kids perform in every subject, how they think about college or careers, and even how they feel about their own future.

The lesson here is simple but powerful: when schools, families, and communities link arms, our kids win. Literacy is more than a school subject it’s a life skill, a confidence booster, and a foundation for everything that comes next. And right now, Enlace School is showing Indianapolis what’s possible when we invest in it.

Click Here For More