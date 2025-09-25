Pro-MAGA White Men Showed Up Unannounced At Tennessee State University

Source: GETTY IMAGES / Getty

Over the weekend, Tennessee State University one of our most respected HBCUs had to deal with some unwanted attention. A group of pro-MAGA White men rolled up on campus unannounced, carrying signs that attacked diversity, equity, and inclusion. They weren’t students, they weren’t staff just outsiders who decided to bring their negativity right into the middle of TSU’s community.

Police stepped in quickly, escorting them off campus before things could get out of hand. Thankfully, it didn’t turn violent, but the energy was enough to upset students and staff who saw the whole thing.

The local NAACP chapter didn’t hold back. They called the group’s actions what they really were provocative and meant to intimidate. And let’s be real, that’s exactly how it felt. HBCUs have always been safe spaces for us to learn, grow, and shine in environments built for our success. So when outsiders try to disrupt that, it cuts deeper.

TSU made it clear in their statement that safety and respect on campus are non-negotiable. Free speech might be a right, but hate speech and fear tactics don’t get a pass.

This moment isn’t just about one group showing up with signs it ties into the bigger fight happening across the country. Attacks on DEI aren’t random, they’re part of a larger push to silence progress and roll back the spaces that allow us to thrive.

But here’s the truth: they didn’t win. TSU students are still standing, still learning, and still rising. What happened is a reminder that our unity is our power and when we stand together, no amount of outside noise can shake what we’ve built.