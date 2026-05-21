Alex Pollock is the favorite to win the Indianapolis 500, but anything can happen on race day.

The Indianapolis 500 is a celebration of the city's rich motorsport heritage, says Danny Bridges.

Mental health resources are available for those struggling, and the Community Compass app provides community support.

Community Connection – May 21, 2026 – Tina Cosby with Open Lines and Danny Bridges on Sports

The Indianapolis Five Hundred: A Conversation with Danny Bridges

As the Indianapolis Five Hundred approaches, excitement is building in the racing community. This Sunday, the world’s greatest drivers will gather at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway to compete for the coveted Borg-Warner Trophy. But what makes this event so special? We caught up with Danny Bridges, sports writer for the Indianapolis Recorder, to get the inside scoop on the latest news and behind-the-scenes stories.

“I’ve been covering the Indianapolis Five Hundred for years, and I have to say, it’s still the most exhilarating experience I’ve ever had,” Danny said. “Walking the grid at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the most interesting, exciting, and exhilarating thing I will ever do.”

This year’s event promises to be particularly thrilling, with Alex Pollock, the 29-year-old driver, looking to make history by winning his second Indianapolis Five Hundred. “He’s the odds-on favorite, but you know, at the end of the day, so much can happen,” Danny explained. “A collision, a bad pit stop, a caution flag at the wrong time – anything can happen.”

But it’s not just about the racing. The Indianapolis Five Hundred is also a celebration of the city’s rich motorsport heritage. “It’s a big thrill to be a part of it, and I feel lucky to be able to cover it,” Danny said. “I’ve seen just about every great sports event you can imagine, but this one is something special.”

Of course, no discussion of the Indianapolis Five Hundred would be complete without mentioning the controversy surrounding Rossi’s participation. “Gian Rossi will be ready to go in his car, but he’s still waiting to be cleared to drive,” Danny revealed. “If he’s not cleared, a backup driver will be appointed, but I think he’ll be good to go.”

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As we chatted with Danny, we also touched on the topic of mental health awareness. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and it’s a reminder that resources are available for those struggling. “If you’re feeling overwhelmed, don’t be afraid to reach out,” Danny said. “There are people who care and want to help.”

The episode also delved into the world of politics, discussing the latest news on the Indiana Secretary of State election. “It’s a big story, and it’s going to be interesting to see how it plays out,” Danny said. “The Republicans are withdrawing their support from the incumbent, and it’s a sign of how desperate they are not to lose.”

But the conversation didn’t stop there. We also talked about the importance of community engagement, highlighting the work of the Community Compass app, which provides access to food banks and other resources across the state of Indiana. “It’s a great resource for those in need,” Danny said. “And it’s a reminder that we’re all in this together.”

Finally, we discussed the upcoming DJ Gino’s Celebration of Choirs event, where Ricky Dillard will be performing alongside special guests. “It’s going to be a fantastic event, and I’m excited to be a part of it,” Danny said.

So if you’re looking for a behind-the-scenes look at the Indianapolis Five Hundred, be sure to tune in to this episode of Community Connection. With Danny Bridges’ expert insights and engaging conversation, you won’t want to miss it. Listen now and get ready to experience the excitement of the Indianapolis Five Hundred!