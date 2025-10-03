Listen Live
Former Colts Defensive Tackle Arthur Jones Passes Away at 39

Published on October 3, 2025

Divisional Playoffs - Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos
Source: Doug Pensinger / Getty

Arthur Jones, a former NFL defensive tackle and Super Bowl champion, has passed away at the age of 39.

The Baltimore Ravens, where Jones began his career, confirmed the news in a statement on Friday.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Jones was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft after a standout college career at Syracuse.

He became a key contributor to the Ravens’ defense, playing a pivotal role in their Super Bowl XLVII victory.

In the championship game, Jones recorded a sack and a fumble recovery, helping the Ravens secure a 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

After his time with the Ravens, Jones joined the Indianapolis Colts in free agency, where he played for three seasons.

He concluded his NFL career with Washington in 2017, amassing 173 tackles, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles over his career.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta paid tribute to Jones, describing him as a positive and uplifting presence.

“Arthur’s big, bright smile and infectious energy created a presence that continuously uplifted others,” DeCosta said.

Jones was also the older brother of UFC champion Jon Jones and former NFL player Chandler Jones.

His legacy extends beyond the field, remembered for his contributions to the game and his impact on those around him.

