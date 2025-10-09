Rita Green’s Interview with Pastor Jackson at the Clergy Celebration

Source: Rita Green / Rita Green

Rita Green’s Exclusive Interview with Pastor Jackson at the Clergy Celebration

At this year’s Clergy Celebration, hosted by Radio One Indy, we had the privilege of honoring pastors who pour into our community every single day.

Rita Green had the honor of standing next to one of Indy’s favorite people and longtime friend, Pastor Jackson, for an exclusive interview you won’t want to miss.

From the very start, Pastor Jackson reminded us of the importance of love and unity in our churches and our neighborhoods.

When asked about the event’s theme—“Is the Church Divided?”—he shared a powerful perspective:

“God’s church is not divided. But oftentimes we are divided. The way to solve that problem is to love each other unconditionally. If we can embrace agape love—accepting that everyone won’t see things the same way—we can still work together for the common cause of Jesus Christ.”

That message of unity is more than just words for Pastor Jackson.

As the host and executive producer of Unity in the Community, he has spent years using media to bring people together.

With over 30 years in broadcasting and 31 years as a pastor, Pastor Jackson has been committed to building bridges and inspiring action across Indianapolis. Since 2012, his Unity in the Community platform has given space for honest conversations and solutions around the issues that matter most—faith, family, housing, education, and business.

Looking ahead, Pastor Jackson shared that listeners can expect a fresh reformat of Unity in the Community in 2026 with exciting guests, new topics, and dynamic ways to showcase what unity looks like in action.

He also left us with a simple reminder of how the community can continue to support his mission:

Listen in every Saturday from 12–1 PM on AM1310.

every Saturday from 12–1 PM on AM1310. Engage with the station by calling in and sharing your thoughts.

by calling in and sharing your thoughts. And most importantly, love each other in word and action.

The energy at the Clergy Celebration was electric, and Pastor Jackson’s words captured the heart of the evening—community, faith, and unconditional love.

Be sure to tune in to Unity in the Community with Pastor Jackson, Saturdays from 12–1 PM on AM1310 The Light.

