Indiana’s Best Kid-Friendly Eats

INDIANAPOLIS — As families settle back into the school routine, the scramble for easy, crowd-pleasing weeknight dinners is real. Luckily, Indiana has a host of fantastic, kid-friendly restaurants, especially in Indianapolis.

One popular spot is His Place Eatery, which features a menu featuring chicken and waffles and smoked chicken wings.

Chef James Jones, the owner of His Place Eatery, demonstrated one of his kid-approved comfort dishes: the Smokehouse Grilled Cheese. He offers three variations: brisket, pulled pork, and smoked turkey. They’re all built on thick-sliced, buttery bread with two layers of cheese and a drizzle of homemade sauce.

Beyond the savory options, His Place Eatery takes its fried chicken and waffle game to a new level, offering dessert-inspired versions like the Peach Cobbler Chicken and Waffle (complete with ice cream) and the Red Velvet Chicken and Waffle, which boasts a rich cream cheese glaze. For the adventurous, there’s the Churro Chicken and Waffle, a waffle that is cooked, cut, deep-fried, and tossed in cinnamon sugar before being served with caramel and chicken.

“Our goal is to create an atmosphere where everybody feels welcome, and that has been our goal from day one,” Chef James said on Inside Indiana Business. “We kind of strive to make people feel like almost like you going to grandma’s house. The kids love coming to grandma’s house because it’s like getting a big hug and the kids will leave full and they’ll fall asleep in the car.”

If you’re looking for other highly-rated, family-friendly destinations across the state, here are a few other Yelp-adored spots:

Payne’s Restaurant (Gas City, Indiana): Known for their fish and chips and British chicken curry.

Tuttle Orchards (Greenfield): Check out their fall eats, farm, and “You Pick Apples”

Half Liter BBQ (Indianapolis): Check out their bingo nights with family

The Hoppy Gnome (Fort Wayne): Known for their duck mole tacos and dessert nachos

