Jonathan Nelson’s Thoughts: New Single “When I Think, I Thank” Was Written For Your Choir Too

Nelson writes worship music with local churches in mind, crafting simple, singable songs for praise teams and choirs.

His songs aim to foster gratitude and participation, making them staples in the gospel community.

The new single is a 'summer soundtrack' to inspire everyday thankfulness in believers.

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A Night Of Worship That Turned Into A Record

Guest hosting Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell, Jonathan Nelson used his “Jonathan Thoughts” segment to share exciting news: his latest single “When I Think, I Thank” is on the way. The video is already streaming on YouTube, and Erica raved about how good it looks and sounds. Jonathan recorded the song during a live night of worship in his hometown of Baltimore. He figured if they were gathering to worship anyway, they might as well hit “record”—and the result blessed everyone in the room.

Writing With Choirs And Praise Teams In Mind

As a longtime minister of music and choir director, Jonathan said he always writes with local churches in mind. When he receives a “download” from God, he hears people singing the song back to him. That means he intentionally crafts music for praise teams, choirs and congregations, not just solo performances. He aims to make melodies and lyrics simple enough that even a small “dirt road” primitive Baptist church can grab them and adapt them in its own style. For Jonathan, a great worship song is one the whole room can actually sing.

The Power Of Simple, Singable Songs

Erica pointed out that this is why Jonathan’s songs have become staples in the gospel community. They are not built around complicated riffs and endless runs, but around grooves and hooks people can remember. “When I Think, I Thank” falls in that lane—a song that makes you bob your head while drawing the whole audience into participation. Jonathan quoted John P. Kee’s wisdom that a great song is a singable song and said he holds to that standard.

Summer Soundtrack And Everyday Gratitude

Jonathan also wrote “When I Think, I Thank” with everyday life in mind. He imagined people riding with the top down in summertime, enjoying the track, and then, before they know it, singing along. As listeners start to participate, the lyrics nudge them into gratitude. He wants the song to help believers say, like the one thankful leper in Scripture, “God, I’m coming back to tell You thank you,” instead of walking away. For Jonathan, that makes the single more than just a fun groove; it becomes a tool to stir gratitude in every area of life.

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How To Hear More And Bring Jonathan In

“When I Think, I Thank” will be available on digital platforms as a single release, with more music coming. Erica reminded listeners that Jonathan is also a sought‑after worship leader and clinician who runs powerful workshops—“a Bible for worship leaders,” as she put it. Churches and ministries can connect with him at JonathanNelson.us or on social media at Jonathan Nelson Music on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and more. As Erica joked, “That boy good—y’all need to book him.”

Jonathan Nelson’s Thoughts: New Single “When I Think, I Thank” Was Written For Your Choir Too was originally published on getuperica.com