Replacing Clarity with Faith | Faith Walk

Drawing from her personal journey, Erica recounted her initial hesitation when she and her husband were called to start their church. The fear and lack of a clear roadmap made her say “no” at first. She compared this to biblical figures like Moses, who was told to go to a place God would show him, meaning he had to start walking without knowing the final destination.

Erica concluded by reminding the community that our primary goal is to please God, not to seek comfort or recognition. True obedience often means completing the last assignment God gave you, even if it’s uncomfortable or doesn’t come with applause. The core of the faith walk, she emphasized, is moving when God says move, not because we understand, but simply because we trust Him.