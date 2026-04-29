Listen Live
Close
Sports

George Gumbs Jr.: From Walk-On To Colts Rookie

The former Florida defensive end recently joined the show to celebrate his draft day experience and share exactly what he plans to bring to the Colts' community.

Published on April 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
Florida v LSU
Source: Tyler Kaufman / Getty

George Gumbs Jr.: From Walk-On To Colts Rookie

The journey to the NFL is rarely a straight line, and for Indianapolis Colts fifth-round pick George Gumbs Jr., it is a story of empowering voices and undeniable grit.

The former Florida defensive end recently joined the show to celebrate his draft day experience and share exactly what he plans to bring to the Colts’ community.

Gumbs’ path is a true testament to the power of hard work.

He started his college career as a walk-on wide receiver at Northern Illinois.

After transitioning to tight end and eventually finding his home at defensive end, he earned a spot in the SEC before getting the call from Indianapolis.

RELATED | Colts Round 5, Pick 156 Recap: Florida Defensive End George Gumbs Jr.

Waiting for his name on draft day was stressful, but the emotional payoff was well worth the wait.

When asked about his playing style, Gumbs describes himself as a violent, high-effort player.

He relies on relentless hustle to make plays, a mindset he plans to bring to the Colts’ defensive line.

He is incredibly eager to learn from established veterans like DeForest Buckner and fellow rookie Laiatu Latu, seeing this diverse room as the perfect place to elevate his game.

Of course, we had to ask the Chicago native about his city’s ultimate culinary debate.

Gumbs confidently declared Harold’s Chicken—specifically the Hyde Park location—as his top spot, proving he stays culturally connected to his roots.

We are excited to welcome George Gumbs Jr. to our community.

His inclusive journey from a walk-on to an NFL rookie is exactly the kind of relentless spirit we love to celebrate.

George Gumbs Jr.: From Walk-On To Colts Rookie was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from Praise Indy
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

George Gumbs Jr.: From Walk-On To Colts Rookie

Entertainment  |  The Belle

City of Gary Takes Center Stage with Hometown Premiere of Lionsgate’s Biopic “Michael”

12 Items
all news  |  Chase Iseghohi

Babyface Among NYT’s Greatest Living American Songwriters

2 Items
News  |  Martin Berrios

Michael Jackson Biopic Moonwalks To Record-Setting $217M Global Opening

Local  |  John Herrick

Center Grove Student Raises Money for Riley Hospital for Children While Running

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Third Man Admits Guilt In Connection To Jam Master Jay’s Murder

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

House Passes Yakym’s Barcode Reform Bill

10 Items
News  |  Renuka Bajpai

10 Dangerous Intersections in Indiana

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Gov. Braun Says IN AI Will Grow Jobs and Wages

Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

#MelaninMagicMaker Moves: NAACP Launches ‘Inside The Industry’ Podcast Hosted By Ariana Drummond Spotlighting Culture & Careers

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close