Denise's leadership is defined by serving marginalized communities, not just holding titles.

As an immigrant, Denise advocates for humane immigration policies that respect human dignity.

Denise's top priority is ousting President Trump to enact progressive change in her district.

Community Connection – April 29 2026 – Tina Cosby w James Patterson Denise Paul Hatch and Rev David Greene

What does it take to be a leader in a community that’s been marginalized and oppressed for centuries? That’s the question we explore in this episode of Community Connection, where we’re joined by Denise Paul Hatch, a candidate running for Indiana’s seventh congressional district seat.

Denise’s journey to public service began as a constable in Center Township, where she faced challenges that would have broken a lesser person. But she persevered, using her experiences to inform her approach to leadership. “I’ve never lost the trust of the voters,” she says. “They looked at the same video that the prosecutor looked at and said, ‘No way.'”

Denise’s story is a powerful reminder that leadership isn’t just about titles or positions of power – it’s about serving the people who need it most. She’s committed to using her platform to address issues that affect her community, from affordable healthcare to education and economic development.

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One of the key issues Denise is passionate about is immigration reform. As someone who came to the United States as a child, she knows firsthand the struggles that immigrants face. “I’m a citizen by choice,” she says. “I love this country, and I believe that we need immigration policies that respect human dignity and don’t abuse enforcement practices.”

Denise’s commitment to her community is inspiring, and her message is resonating with voters. But she’s not just running on her own merits – she’s also running against the status quo. “My main priority is to get President Trump out of office,” she says. “He’s out of control in so many ways, and it’s time for a change.”

Throughout our conversation, Denise shares her vision for a more just and equitable society, where everyone has access to the resources they need to thrive. She’s a leader who’s not afraid to speak truth to power and challenge the systems that perpetuate inequality.

If you’re looking for a leader who will fight for you and your community, Denise Paul Hatch is the person you want to know. Her commitment to justice, equality, and compassion is inspiring, and her message is a breath of fresh air in a political landscape that often seems dominated by partisanship and division.

Don’t miss this episode of Community Connection, where we’re joined by Denise Paul Hatch, a candidate who’s making waves in Indiana’s seventh congressional district. Listen to her story, her vision, and her commitment to serving the people who need it most.