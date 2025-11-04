Listen Live
Sports

The Indianapolis Colts Are All In

ESPN.com’s Stephen Holder joined Query & Company live from the Colts complex to provide an in-depth breakdown of the blockbuster trade between Indianapolis and the New York Jets.

Published on November 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets - NFL 2025
Source: Kara Durrette / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts Are All In

ESPN.com’s Stephen Holder joined Query & Company live from the Colts complex to provide an in-depth breakdown of the blockbuster trade between Indianapolis and the New York Jets.

The deal, which has sent shockwaves through the NFL, involves the Colts acquiring star cornerback Sauce Gardner in exchange for wide receiver AD Mitchell and two first-round picks.

Holder revealed that the Colts initially entered trade discussions with a different focus.

“They started out making calls about pass rushers,” Holder explained. “But as talks progressed, the opportunity to land a player of Sauce Gardner’s caliber was too good to pass up.”

The addition of Gardner, one of the league’s premier young cornerbacks, is expected to have a ripple effect on the Colts’ defense.

Holder emphasized that Gardner’s presence, alongside another shutdown corner, will significantly enhance the team’s pass rush.

“When you have two elite corners locking down the outside, it gives your pass rushers more time to get to the quarterback,” he said. “This trade isn’t just about Sauce—it’s about elevating the entire defense.”

The Colts’ bold move signals their commitment to building a championship-caliber team.

Holder noted that while parting with AD Mitchell and two first-round picks is a steep price, the Colts believe Gardner’s impact will be transformative.

“This is a win-now move,” Holder stated. “They’re betting on Gardner to be a game-changer.”

As the Colts prepare for the second half of the season, all eyes will be on how this trade reshapes their defense and whether it propels them into serious playoff contention.

For now, one thing is clear: Indianapolis is all in.

The Indianapolis Colts Are All In was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Sports

Tyquan Lewis On Colts’ Hot Start And Team Unity

News

It Be Your Own People: ICE Agents Arrest Cop Accused Of Overstaying His Visa

Recording Artists

Martha Munizzi Shares Inspiration Behind “He’s in Control,” Talks Revival, Legacy, and the Role of Faith in Uncertain Times

Inspire U

Man Up and Make Your Health A Priority: Hosted by BSwift featuring Dr. Broderick J. Rhyant, Chief Physician Executive, Eskenazi Health Center Grande 

Covid, FLus RSV and You for Inspire you graphic with Tina Cosby
Inspire U

Cold, Flu, and You: Expert Advice for Staying Well: Hosted by Tina Cosby

8 Items
Style & Fashion

Gallery: Regina Hall, Gabrielle Union, Quinta Brunson, & More Stars Who Ate At The Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 21st, 2025

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close