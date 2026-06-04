Gov. Greg Abbott Reminds Us How Corny Republicans Are With AI Post

Source: Greg Abbott / X Post

Listen: When it comes to the Republican Party, there’s an elephant in the room (pun intended) that needs to be addressed…

The GOP has a corniness problem.

Don’t get me wrong, Democrats aren’t that much better. We all remember congressional democrats kneeling in kente cloth cosplay to celebrate a federal police reform bill that ended up going nowhere because Senate Republicans predictably voted it down, but that was just one embarrassing moment for the blue party. Republicans, on the other hand, live in perpetual corniness because they’re always trying to look cool, edgy, and trendy, and they always fail miserably at it.

Take, for example, the latest AI slop posted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who decided to get in on the NBA finals fanfare while simultaneously taking a political jab at New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and, as a bonus, continuing the decade-long Republican tradition of tongue kissing President Donald Trump’s hind parts.

Seriously, just take a look at this cringe-inducing display of a dorky roast attempt by the good governor of the Lone Star State.

Apparently, Abbott turned his favorite recurring wet dream into an AI prompt and gifted the internet with an image of him in his wheelchair and a San Antonio Spurs jersey, dunking on Hochul, who is wearing a New York Knicks jersey, while Trump laughs hysterically on the sidelines, because even in his artificial imagination, Abbott feels the need to seek Trump’s approval.

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And, I mean, what did he expect the overwhelming response to this to be, because we all knew what it would look like?

Abbott must have been busy using his chair to do donuts over Black History books the day the White House got mercilessly dragged up and down social media for doctoring the cover for Drake’s Iceman album in a lame attempt at promoting MAGA, because he didn’t learn anything from it.

Perhaps Abbott was also too busy lighting a candle for every Black voter he disenfranchised on Cinco de Mayo, when Trump ended up drowning in ridicule after the White House posted an AI-generated image of Democratic Party leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries in sombreros, similar to the one Trump posted last year, because our president is also a corny-ass 4chan boomer-child.

It’s like these people are in a secret competition to see who can find the most cringe way of proving that Iranians are much better at AI than they are.

Look, there’s a reason why Trump was only able to book — or catfish — a list of has-been artists to perform at his lame-ass Freedom 250 event, and now he’s talking about canceling it because even those artists were virtually all like, “Sorry, but I have way too much self-respect to be associated with this nonsense.”

It’s just a sad state of affairs, man. Is there nothing Republicans can’t make instantly uncool? Is Abbott out here trying to create a boost in Knickerbocker fandom?

Anyway, Game 1 of the NBA Finals begins tonight, and whether you’re a Knicks fan or a Spurs fan, we should all be able to agree on one thing when it comes to the online shenanigans of Gov. Abbott…

BOOOOOOOOOOOO! GET TF OFF THE COURT AND TAKE YOUR UGLY ORANGE MASCOT WITH YOU!!

SEE ALSO:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Sues To Remove Democratic Rep In Redistricting Fight



Greg Abbott Threatens Houston Police Funding Due To ICE Ordinance





Gov. Greg Abbott Reminds Us How Corny Republicans Are With AI Post was originally published on newsone.com