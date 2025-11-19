Listen Live
Close
Sports

WNBA's CBA Proposal: Max Salaries Over $1.1M With Revenue...

WNBA’s CBA Proposal: Max Salaries Over $1.1M With Revenue Sharing

The WNBA's latest collective bargaining agreement (CBA) proposal includes a maximum salary exceeding $1.1 million, with revenue sharing as a key component.

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WNBA: SEP 10 Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

WNBA’s CBA Proposal: Max Salaries Over $1.1M With Revenue Sharing

The WNBA’s latest collective bargaining agreement (CBA) proposal includes a maximum salary exceeding $1.1 million, with revenue sharing as a key component.

This marks a significant leap from previous agreements, aiming to provide more equitable pay and opportunities for players.

Under the proposed terms, the league minimum salary would rise to over $220,000, with an average salary surpassing $460,000.

These changes would impact more than 180 players in the first year alone, with salaries increasing over the duration of the agreement.

RELATED | WNBA All-Stars Make Bold Statement with ‘Pay Us What You Owe Us’ Shirts

The WNBA and the players’ union extended negotiations to November 30, emphasizing the importance of reaching a transformative deal.

The players exercised their right to opt out of the current CBA last year, advocating for higher salaries, improved benefits, and a softer salary cap.

This proposal reflects those demands, aiming to address long-standing disparities in player compensation.

RELATED | Caitlin Clark: “This is the Most Important Moment in WNBA History”

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert expressed optimism, calling the potential agreement “transformational” and a step toward a brighter future for the league.

RELATED | WNBA Commissioner Denies Making Comments About Clark Endorsements

As negotiations continue, this proposal highlights the league’s commitment to fostering growth and equity, setting a new standard for professional women’s sports.

WNBA’s CBA Proposal: Max Salaries Over $1.1M With Revenue Sharing was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
New Logo - praise Indy - Indy's Inspiration station in Indianapolis
Business & Economy

Contact Praise Indy

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 28th, 2025

83 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 26th, 2025

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 27th, 2025

Entertainment

Government Shutdown Leaves Millions Struggling | Money Monday

Entertainment

Jekalyn Carr Talks No. 1 Hit Don’t Faint, Working With Gospel Legends

Kerry Douglas
Music

Known as Kirk Franklin & The Family – THE FAMILY Return

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close